Kazakhstan: COVID-19 PCR tests mandatory for all inbound passengers from Oct 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All inbound passengers travelling from abroad, including nationals of Kazakhstan, are required to provide a COVID-19 PCR test starting from October 26, Kazinform reports.

Chief state sanitary officer on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov announced Thursday that starting from October 26 all inbound passengers travelling from abroad, including citizens of Kazakhstan, must provide the PCR test, not older than 72 hours, when crossing the border of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Baigabulov added that children under 5 are exempted from the PCR examination for COVID-19.

According to Baigabulov, the PCR test result may be provided both in paper and in electronic format (on smartphone).