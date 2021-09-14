EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:12, 14 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan COVID-19 tally climbs to 845,388

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,801 new coronavirus positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    324 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 611 in Almaty, 99 in Shymkent, 187 in Akmola region, 104 in Aktobe region, 218 in Almaty region, 77 in Atyrau region, 152 in East Kazakhstan, 31 in Zhambyl region, 31 in West Kazakhstan, 381 in Karaganda region, 156 in Kostanay region, 44 in Kyzylorda region, 86 in Mangistau region, 197 in Pavlodar region, 75 in North Kazakhstan, 28 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 845,388.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!