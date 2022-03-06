Kazakhstan COVID-19 tally stands at over 1.3 mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 171 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

14 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 52 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 9 in Pavlodar region, 31 in North Kazakhstan, raising the country’s tally to 1,303,707.