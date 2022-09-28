EN
    12:58, 28 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan created the best conditions in the region for the development of IT.

    «It seems fair to say today that Kazakhstan has created very good condition, supposedly, the best conditions in the region for the development of information technologies,» the President said.

    He noted that it concerns both the regulatory base and special platforms boasting unique regimes, instruments for the development of IT business.

    «Kazakhstan created the international tech park of IT startups Astana Hub with a special tax and visa-free regime. It has over 900 resident companies which work in the domestic and foreign markets. Besides, the IT cluster opened in Almaty at the ground of the special economic zone The park of innovative technologies,» the Head of State said.


