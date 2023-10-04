Kazakhstan created favorable conditions for attracting investments in clean energy - President

Astana hosts today XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum. Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev read out a speech of welcome from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the event participants, Kazinform reports.

“I am glad to welcome you at the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum! The modern global energy faces serious climate and geopolitical challenges, which highlights the importance of energy security, sustainable energy supply chains, as well as «green» technologies. Kazakhstan has established itself as a reliable supplier of energy resources to the world market, while actively developing export routes as well as the necessary transport and logistics infrastructure,” the letter reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that fuel and energy complex had been one of the main driving forces of Kazakhstan’s incremental progress. The industry attracts large-scale foreign investments and new technologies.

“At the same time, we pay close attention to the consistent diversification of the economy. The challenge ahead is to create high value-added clusters by implementing breakthrough projects, including in the field of advanced oil and gas processing. Our country has created favorable conditions to attract investments in clean and renewable energy sources and adopted the Strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. By 2030, the share of renewables in the country's energy mix will be at least 15%,” reads the letter.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the participants of today’s forum and Kazakhstan Energy Week will successfully exchange their ideas and will elaborate new approaches to the further development of the energy sector. He also wished productive discussions and success to all participants.