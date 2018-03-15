Kazakhstan created new digital oil transportation technology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Scientists of the Satbayev University jointly with specialists of KazTransOil under the scientific supervision of Professor of the Kazakh National Science Academy Iskander Beisembetov have developed a digital technology which allows to perform real-time modeling, monitoring and optimization of oil pumping by main oil pipelines, Kazinform refers to the press service of the University.

"SmartTran program can do real-time data processing, performs control, and manages oil transportation process. Also the system conducts monitoring of pumping aggregates, oil intake and pumping tanks, block valves and etc. In one word, having gathered all the data this system allows to enhance reliability of operation and efficiency of the main oil pipeline," one of the software developers, Professor Uzak Zhapbasbayev said.

SmartTran is a scientific and innovative development in IT and oil transportation industries and has no analogy

"The innovation developed by our scientists is unique. Its main feature is that it performs modeling and optimization of energy saving of "hot" transportation of oil blends. Such method of transportation is the most reliable for transportation of highly viscous and high pour point oil," Professor of Satbayev University Bagdaulet Kenzhaliyev noted.

SmartTran is already implemented in the oil blend management system of KazTransOil.