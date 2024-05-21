Kazakhstan creating canoe sprint venue to boost paddle sports

Kazakhstan is developing a Canoe Sprint venue to boost paddle sports nationwide, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

Located in Turkistan, in the southern part of the country, the new course will host Canoe Sprint, Paracanoe, rowing, and Para rowing competitions. Officials expect to complete the venue by the end of the year.

Denis Zharmenov, Chair of the Rowing and Sailing Association of the Turkistan region, recently traveled to Szeged, Hungary, to discuss Kazakhstan's plans for paddle sports with ICF President Thomas Konietzko and John Edwards, Chair of the ICF Paracanoe Committee.

"With my team, we are putting in an enormous effort to develop paddle sports in Kazakhstan. In 2020, I persuaded the local authority to start building a new course from scratch. It's crystal clear that without such a venue we cannot develop paddle sports to the level we are aiming for," says Zharmenov.

The venue, situated in the center of Turkistan, is designed to meet international standards and will feature boat houses, judging towers, and spectator areas.

“The course is close to being finished now and it will be built to all the international requirements. It will be very unique as it has been built in the center of the city. To keep the water inside of the course fresh and clean we are using the same system used for any swimming pool to purify it,” notes Zharmenov.

The course is set to debut with the Open Cup of Kazakhstan from September 16 to 19, attracting international athletes shortly after the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Zharmenov expressed his desire to host numerous competitions at the venue in the future.

Zhassulan Taitenov, General Secretary of the Canoe Federation of Kazakhstan, emphasized the importance of the new venue. He stated that a sports facility for sprint canoeing in Turkistan will provide positive dynamics for the development of Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe. With support from the ICF and the Asian Canoe Confederation, the facility is expected to expand the geography of international competitions and elevate the prestige of the Canoe Sprint community in the region.