TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:22, 09 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-Croatia double taxation avoidance agrt ratified

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Croatia on double taxation avoidance and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and Protocol to the given Agreement," Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law will be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan
