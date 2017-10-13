Kazakhstan, Croatia hold political consultations in Zagreb

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 11-12 on the eve of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia, the countries' deputy foreign ministers Roman Vassilenko and Vice Skračić held political consultations in Zagreb, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting focused on the issues of expanding cooperation between the two countries across the spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as in the global arena.



It was agreed to expand the legal framework and sign a number of agreements in the fields of air communication, agriculture, energy, tourism, education and culture. The sides also agreed to actively promote the development of inter-parliamentary, interdepartmental and inter-regional ties, as well as business and cultural-humanitarian contacts. It was noted that the opening of the Croatian Embassy in Astana in the coming year will become an important step in this direction.



During the discussion of the topical issues on the international agenda, Roman Vassilenko told the Croatian side about Kazakhstan's activities in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, Astana's contribution to the strengthening of international security, as well as the course of the Astana process settlement of the Syrian conflict and other areas of the country's foreign policy.

Lastly, the sides touched upon the prospects for cooperation within the framework of international organizations such as UN and OSCE.



Following the consultations, the deputy ministers signed a cooperation plan for 2018-2020, exchanged the signed text of the Conventions for the avoidance of double taxation, and agreed on the harmonization of draft documents on cooperation in air communication, agriculture, energy, tourism, education and culture.

Within the framework of his visit to Croatia, Roman Vassilenko also met with the State Secretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Zdravka Bušić, the Special Adviser to the President of Croatia, Mate Granić, and the Grand Mufti of the Republic of Croatia, Aziz Hasanović.

In Zagreb, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs also delivered a lecture to the faculty and students of the Dag Hammarskjöld University College of International Relations and Diplomacy where he spoke about Kazakhstan's achievements throughout 25 years of Independence and the contribution of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to strengthening of international security, including closure of the Semipalatinsk test site, abandoning the world's fourth largest nuclear arsenal, creation of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (CANWFZ), the opening of the world's first IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan, and the launch of the ATOM Project, aimed at mobilizing the global anti-nuclear movement and realizing the idea of a nuclear-free world.

