Kazakhstan cross-country skiing championship starts in Ridder

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The republican cross-country skiing championship started in Ridder, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional information center.

About 100 athletes from different regions of the country take part in the championship that symbolizes the end of winter sports season. This season, according to the organizers was very fruitful for Kazakh athletes who participated in the Universiade, Asian Games and the World Championship.

"Recently, skiing is becoming more popular, there are now champions from the regions from which we have not seen (awards) for a long time. Thus, competition arises among young athletes, which will lead to high results", said Vladimir Knaub, director of the specialized Olympic reserve school in Ridder.

The republican biathlon championship also starts today in Ridder.