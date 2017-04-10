Kazakhstan Cultural Days due in Baku, Shaki

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Cultural Days will be held in Baku and Shaki on April 12-15.

The cultural events will be held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend Life reported.



The Days aim to further strengthen friendly relations between the two nations develop cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.



The concert of Kyzylorda Regional Philharmonic Society will be held in Baku on April 12, at 19:00.



The Kyzylorda regional Music and Drama Theatre will present a theatrical performance "Don't leave! All, don't leave..." based on "A Story about the Botanist-Doctor Monsieur Jordan and the Famous Sorcerer Dervish Mastali Shah" by famous Azerbaijani writer Mirza Fatali Akhundov. The theatrical performance will be held at the State Russian Drama Theatre on April 13, azernews.az reports.



A series of cultural events will also be organized in Sheki. The concert will be held in Shaki State Theatre on April 15, at 18:00. The theatrical production will be presented on April 15.



For 25 years of independence, two countries, which are linked by common history, culture, religion and language, have built mutually beneficial cooperation and rightly call each other strategic partners.



Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan cooperate in almost all spheres, from culture and education to agriculture, ecology, defense and the fight against terrorism.



More than 130,000 Azerbaijanis live in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan act as a united front within the framework of international organizations and have similar positions on most regional and international issues.