Kazakhstan, Cyprus discuss development of bilateral relations

NICOSIA. KAZINFORM - During the conversation with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov presented congratulation letter of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. President Christodoulides, conveyed his best wishes to Kazakh President, praised the level of bilateral relations and expressed his interest in visiting Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Burshakov also met in Nicosia with new members of the Cyprus Government, including Minister of Justice and Public Order Anna Koukkides-Procopiou and Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Giorgos Papanastasiou. During the meetings, Ambassador informed the Cypriot officials about the implementation of large-scale political and economic reforms and the recent parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

At a meeting with Minister Koukkides-Procopiou, the Cyprus partners announced about the ratification by the House of Representatives of the treaties on mutual legal assistance, as well as on the extradition signed between our countries in 2022. Parties agreed on the further expansion of the legal framework of the Kazakhstan-Cyprus cooperation.

The agenda of economic cooperation and the investment potential of our country was discussed at the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry in the context of the upcoming EU-Kazakhstan Economic Forum in May this year in Almaty. It is expected that Minister Papanastasiou during his visit to Almaty will also lead a delegation of business companies for convening a business conference with the participation of Kazakh and Cypriot entrepreneurs.