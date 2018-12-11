Kazakhstan, Czech Republic enjoy effective inter-parliamentary dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic Eliska Zigova, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

During the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin noted that the Czech Republic is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe. Over 25 years of diplomatic relations Astana and Prague have managed to establish effective political dialogue. The sides have been actively cooperating in the spheres of trade, economy and culture. Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic also enjoy effective inter-parliamentary dialogue.



The Majilis Speaker emphasized that it is a result of joint efforts based on mutual understanding between presidents of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic Nursultan Nazarbayev and Milos Zeman.



Nurlan Nigmatulin went on by expressing confidence that Kazakh-Czech interaction, especially at the inter-parliamentary level, will boost further strengthening of ties between the two nations. Adding that Kazakhstan is a bridge between Europe and Asia, he stressed the importance of President Nazarbayev's idea on Eurasian space which will mark its 25th anniversary next year.



Mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic based on the work of the heads of state, parliaments, governments is a good example of how countries can work together, he said.



Ambassador Zigova, in turn, praised a wide range of spheres the countries cooperate in, pointing out that the Czech Republic considers Kazakhstan an important country in the Central Asian region. Eliska Zigova noted that the Czech Republic can demonstrate the EU how to effectively cooperate with Kazakhstan. She also underlined the importance of inter-parliamentary ties for further development of bilateral cooperation.