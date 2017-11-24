Kazakhstan, Czech Republic step up coop on crime prevention

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Czech Republic inked the cooperation agreement on crime prevention. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Astana on November 23.

The agreement will lay the foundation for cooperation between law-enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic on fight against crime, including terrorism, extremism, illicit drug trafficking, illegal migration and human trafficking and cybercrime.



Internal Affairs Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov signed the agreement for Kazakhstan. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Dr. Eliŝka Žigová inked the document for the Czech side.



The sides expressed confidence that the agreement will give a new impulse to bilateral cooperation in the sphere of crime prevention.