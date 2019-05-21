Kazakhstan debates 5G network implementation issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held a working meeting on implementation of the 5G network in Kazakhstan, the PM's press service reports.

Those gathered discussed impact of implementation of new technologies on expansion of opportunities for the development of digital economy and internet of things.



As stated there, an increase in traffic flow and data transmission capacity will give a new impetus to realization of projects in digitization of housing and utilities sector, agriculture, industry, heath care, telemedicine, implementation of smart city components, etc.



According to the Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry, Kazakhstan along with the U.S., South Korea, Switzerland, Estonia, ranks among the top 10 states of the world in pilot implementation of the new network.



The pilot project is expected to be realized in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities by the yearend. 5G network is supposed to operate at large across all populated localities with population numbering above 50,000 people.



Following the meeting, the PM charged to work out an action plan for implementation of 5G network in Kazakhstan.