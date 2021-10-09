Kazakhstan debates socially important food stuff and petroleum price control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held a meeting at the Digital Government Office involving heads of central states bodies and governors of regions on regulation of prices for socially important food stuff and petroleum, primeminister.kz reads.

Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, Industry Minister Beibut Atamkulov and others reported on the current situation. For the past week the prices for socially important food stuff rose by 0.2%. the most egg price hikes were recorded in Mangistau region by 21.8%, 16.6% in East Kazakhstan, 12.1% in Aktobe region.

As stated there, regions bought 167,700 tons of socially important products, in particular, 41,000 tons of bread crops, 71,600 tons of potato, flour and sugar.

To provide domestic market with diesel the country banned export of petroleum by road. Since April this year diesel oil exports were shut off, the scheduled repair works at Atyrau refinery were postponed for 2022. Besides, between September 1 and October 5 Kazakhstan imported 55,900 tons of diesel from Russia.

Since the beginning of the year Kazakhstan produced 78 mln tons of coal. The country’s coal consumption for 2021-2022 will hit 9.9 mln tons, including 6.4 mln to cover people’s needs. As of today, local administrations brought 7.5 mln tons of coal to meet the demands of residential and commercial consumption by 93.1% and people’s demands by 76%.

Following the meeting the PM emphasized importance of socially important food stuff price control work and efficient implementation of the antiinflationary package at large.