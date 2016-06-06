Kazakhstan declared ‘yellow level' of terrorist threat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Yellow level" of terrorist threat has been declared across Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Almaty Municipal Security Committee.

"Anti-terrorist operation is underway in Aktobe region on June 5-6.

Chairman of the National Security Committee, Lieutenant-General V.Zhumakanov declared moderate "yellow level" of terrorist threat in Almaty, Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and South Kazakhstan regions, as well as in Astana and Almaty cities for a period of 40 days," an official statement reads.



In this view, the authorities urge the citizens to pay attention to unattended bags, boxes, parcels, bags, suitcases, especially with the presence of wires and technical devices as well as on suspicious people in public places and transport. The citizens are also urged not to touch suspicious objects, and not to take them to storage and transportation.