Kazakhstan declares 2020 the Year of Volunteer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree declaring the upcoming year as the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

In its statement, the Akorda’s press service confirmed that the Head of State decreed to declare 2020 as the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan.

He also instructed the Government to take necessary steps to hold the Year of Volunteer countrywide.

The decree enters into force upon signature.