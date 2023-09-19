Kazakhstan declassifies 2.4mln archival cards of political repression victims

Kazakhstan declassified more than 2.4 million archival cards of the victims of political repressions for the period from 1929 to 1956, Kazinform reports with reference to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

251,000 cases were handed over to the Presidential Archive. They will become available soon.

Another 256,000 cases will be handed over the Presidential Archive by the end of the year.

In general, Kazakhstan has rehabilitated 311,000 exiled, deported and prosecuted persons.

On November 24, 2020, the State Commission for Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims was set up in Kazakhstan as per the President’s decree. The goal of the State Commission is to ensure legal and political rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions.