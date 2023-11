ASTANA. KAZINFORM Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski defeated the Kazakh duo of Aleksandr Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in three sets at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals Group Stage.The match ended with a score of 6:7, 7:6, 6:7 in their favor.

Earlier Popko lost to Andy Murray in the men’s singles with a score of 4:6, 3:6, while Bublik crashed Cameron Norrie 6:4, 6:3.









Photo: sports.kz