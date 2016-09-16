EN
    08:57, 16 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan defeats Costa Rica at FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan confidently crashed Costa Rica 3:1 in Group E match at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Douglas put Kazakhstan on the scoreboard in the very first minutes of the first half. Paniagua of Costa Rica tied the score in the 15th minute. 

    Kazakhstan's Pavel Taku gave his team the 2:1 lead in the end of the first half. Leo fired one more goal for the Kazakh side in the second half.

    On September 19, Kazakhstan will vie against Solomon Islands. The match will be held at 3:00 a.m. Astana time.

