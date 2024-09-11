Kazakhstan defeats Türkiye in Kok boru semifinal at World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan advanced to the final of the Kok boru event at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan stunned Türkiye 15-1 in the semifinal of the Kok boru event at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is to take on Kyrgyzstan in the Kok boru (Kyrgyz national sport) in the final.

To note, athletes from six countries, including Kazakhstan, the US, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Russia and Kyrgyzstan, submitted their participation in the Kok boru competition at the World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.