Kazakhstan defeats Uzbekistan in Kokpar qualifying round at World Nomad Games

Kazakhstan defeated Uzbekistan in the Kokpar qualifying round 16:0 at the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The team captain, Kurmanbek Turganbek, brought the country the first point.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Kokpar is one of the oldest nomadic games in Kazakhstan. It has been played for many hundreds of years.

The Kazakh Kokpar team's main rival is Kyrgyzstan.

104 athletes from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, the U.S., Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, China, Mongolia and Turkiye are set to vie for top honors in the Kokpar elimination round.

As earlier reported, the Kazakhstan team beat Mongolia in the first round of asyk atu at the now-running V World Nomad Games in Astana 2:0. Their clash lasted for 1 hour at the Alau Ice Palace.