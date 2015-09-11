Kazakhstan defense industry expands export potential (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - LLP "Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering", which is part of the group of companies JSC "Kazakhstan Engineering NC", has taken part in the X International Exhibition of Arms, Military Equipment and Ammunition "Russia Arms Expo-2015" in Nizhny Tagil, Kazinform refers to the press service of the company.

The Russian side expressed interest to the common remotely operated weapon stations (CROWS) produced in Kazakhstan. Visiting the event Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev viewed the stand of LLP "Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering", where he was briefed on the company's production line. Prime Minister focused on the common remotely operated weapon station. NOTE: Kazakhstan plans to begin mass production of CROWS within interplant cooperation between LLP "Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering", JSC "Petropavlovsk Heavy Engineering Plant" and JSC "ZKMK." LLP "Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering" has signed a memorandum of understanding with OJSC "Peleng" (Belarus).