Kazakhstan delegates meeting with investors in Davos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek is taking part in the World Economic Forum in Davos leading the delegation of Kazakhstan. In the forum Zhenis Kassymbek will present Kazakhstan's opportunities as investment and transport hub.

Kazakhstan delegates have taken part in the panel session of the forum titled "Preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution" where big players of the world technology industry such as Mark Benef, Bill McDermott, Chak Robbins and others take part.

On the sidelines of the forum there will be held business meetings and negotiations with the representatives of foreign companies and organizations such as «Enerco Distribuzione», «Glencore», «Siemens», «Evonik», «AirSpan», «Sun Group», «Vedanta Resources», «CRRC», «IC Ibrahim Cecen Yatirim A.S.», «Koc Holding» operating in investments, industry, subsoil use, chemistry and engaged different investment projects in Kazakhstan.

It is also planned to hold talks with Japanese investment agency JETRO, head of the Asian Bank of Infrastructure Investments, EBRD Vice-President Alen Pilou regarding promissing investment and infrastructure projects.



As informed by the Ministry, Kazakhstan representatives will participate in the sessions "Attraction of Foreign Investments for Development of Capital Market" and "Silk Road Effect" where the delegates will present the opportunities which Kazakhstan opens for many countries as an investment and transport hub.



The 47th World Economic Forum is held on January 17-20 in Davos.