Kazakhstan delegation attended AU Summit in Addis Ababa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Erzhan Ashikbayev attended the 26th meeting of the Assembly of the Head of State and Government of the African Union in the capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa.

The meeting discussed the issues of development of Africa as per the goals and objectives of AU Agenda-2063 program. The participants focused on economic and investment development of the continent, regional security, human rights protection and migration policy issues. Particular attention was given to gender equality and results of activities held in 2015 in extending rights and opportunities for women.

In the course of the Summit, the Kazakh side, together with the UNDP held a Special Event on “Strengthening Cooperation within South-South Project for Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Africa”. The Special Event was attended by foreign ministers of African states and heads of international organizations.

In his speech, Erzhan Ashikbayev informed the participants of Kazakhstan’s progress and its contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and promotion of the South-South global initiative. The Kazakh official noted the similarities of Kazakhstan-2050 strategy and Agenda-2063 in the context of implementation of these goals. The attendees were also briefed about the projects being implemented together with the UNDP “Assistance in Development of the Potential of the Foreign Affairs Ministries of the African Countries” aimed at rendering assistance in institutional development.

During the Special Event the guests were informed of the Kazakh President’s initiatives outlined at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazakhstan’s bid to secure a seat in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

The participants were also familiarized with the initiative on establishment of the Islamic Food Security Organization (IFSO), and important contribution of Kazakhstan to the resolution of starvation problem and food security problems in Africa.

Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Tedros Ghebreyesus noted the importance of technical assistance rendered by Kazakhstan to African countries, including UNDP projects. He stressed the necessity of further development and strengthening relations between developing countries of the bloc.

UNDP Special Adviser on Africa Maged Abdel Aziz informed the meeting on the potential and growing role of Africa in the modern world which open new prospects for cooperation.

Director of the UNDP Regional Office in Africa Lebogang Motlana and several directors of the AU Secretariat highlighted timeliness and relevance of Kazakhstani projects aimed at ensuring Africa’s wellbeing.

On the sidelines of the AU Summit, head of the Kazakhstani delegation had meetings with Chairman of the AU Commission, heads of the foreign ministries of Algeria, Botswana, Benin, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Namibia, Niger, Malawi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoro Islands, Swaziland, the Republic of Seychelles, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and South Sudan. During the meetings the parties discussed further cooperation and ensuring mutual support to many important initiatives on the platforms of international forums.

At a meeting of Kazakhstani delegates with Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma, the parties stressed the high role of the African Union in all-round development of the continent and achievements in overcoming poverty and increasing people’s welfare. The AU’s contribution to the prevention of conflicts and regional security ensuring was praised too. The parties expressed confidence in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and AU. The Head of the African Union welcomed Kazakhstan’s participation in the AU Summit.

The foreign ministers of Africa were extended invitations from the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov with the propositions to activate the bilateral and multilateral contacts, as well as copies of invitations on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Karim Massimov to attend the EXPO -2017 and OIC Food Security General Assembly’s meeting.

