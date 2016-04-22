Kazakhstan delegation attended PACE session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 18-22, a parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Senate Speaker Askar Beissenbayev participated in the PACE spring session. Senator Georgiy Kim was among the delegates too.

The senators held bilateral negotiations with Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly P. Agramunt, Deputy of the German Bundestag A.Fischer, Spanish MP J.Chukla and Deputy of the People’s Assembly of Bulgaria H.Hamid.

While discussing the agenda item “Relations of the Council of Europe with Kazakhstan” at the PACE Committee’s meeting for political issues and democracy, Deputies of the Assembly A.Fischer and J.Chukla positively assessed the last Parliamentary Elections in Kazakhstan and its role as a reliable partner of the Council of Europe and pledge of stability in the region.

As the press service of the Senate informs, PACE deputies unanimously agreed on importance of strengthening cooperation of the Council of Europe with Kazakhstan, which, in their opinion, had reached significant success on the way of conducting democratic reforms.

Taking the floor, Askar Beissenbayev noted that joining of Kazakhstan the Council of Europe Conventions on Criminal Proceedings is a priority for our country. Beissenbayev told about the Five Institutional Reforms, 100 Specific Steps National Plan, Nurly Zhol infrastructure development program as well as the measures on conducting further democratic changes in the country.