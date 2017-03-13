Kazakhstan delivers batch of locomotives to Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty JSC delivered a regular batch of locomotives to Azerbaijan, the Kazakh TV channel reported Mar. 13.

Ten new Kazakh locomotives are already running along Azerbaijan railways, said the report.



"Modern diesel locomotives of the fifth generation of the Evolution series differ from their predecessors in their technological characteristics. In addition, these locomotives are more efficient by 30-35 percent. The locomotives' operating system is controlled by the on-board computer. The engine capacity of 4,600 horsepower makes locomotives more endurable," reported the TV channel citing Akim Aslanov, chief of Locomotive Service of Railways of Azerbaijan CJSC, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az .



Currently, Kazakhstan's diesel locomotives are already successfully operated on the railways of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Turkmenistan.



According to experts of Azerbaijani railways, depending on the increase in cargo traffic along the North-South route, the country can purchase additional diesel locomotives from Kazakhstan. There is also an agreement within which Azerbaijan is going to purchase electric locomotives from Kazakhstan.