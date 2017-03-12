Kazakhstan demonstrates its own democracy model to neighbor countries - view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Professor of the Getulio Vargas University (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) Almeido Azavaro commented on the recent constitutional reform carried out in Kazakhstan.

“In my opinion, the people of Kazakhstan will benefit from redistribution of power from the president to the parliament and to the government. In this case, NGOs and the public will have more access through the parliament or the government. In any case, Kazakhstan has passed a long and outstanding way compared to its neighbours from the post-soviet countries and demonstrates its own model of democracy to them,” Almeido Azavaro said.