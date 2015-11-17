Kazakhstan denounces terrorist act causing «Kogalymavia» A321 crash - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan condemns the terrorist act on board of the Russian passenger plane of Kogalymavia Company A321, the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reads.

"Kazakhstan forcefully condemns the terrorist act on board of the Russian passenger plane of Kogalymavia A321 that departed from Sharm-el-Sheikh and bound for St. Petersburg on October 31, 2015. Kazakhstan declares its support for uniting efforts in fighting the global terrorist threats in accordance with the international law and affirms its readiness to continue its fight against this international evil. We offer our deepest condolences to families of the victims of the terrorist act and to the people of Russian and its Government," the statement reads.