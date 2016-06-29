EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan denounces terrorist attack at Istanbul airport - MFA

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released its official statement on the deadly terrorist attacks at the main airport in Istanbul on June 28, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

    "Kazakhstan strongly denounces the terrorist attack that took place in Istanbul on June 28, 2016.

    We express our deep condolences to the government and brotherly people of Turkey, and to the families of the victims of this horrible crime.

    Kazakhstan reconfirms its full support for an uncompromising struggle against terrorism in any form and urges further strengthening of coordination of international efforts in this direction, including through the establishment of a wide global counterterrorist coalition (network)," the ministry says.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Incidents Accidents Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!