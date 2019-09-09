EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:37, 09 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan deploying new measure on state support for exporters

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has affirmed a Road Map on non-resource export marketing activities, told Azamat Askaruly Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration.

    According to his words, a Road Map on non-resource export marketing activities has been approved. Taken arrangements will help to increase the non-resource export indicator to $38 billion by 2025.

    Besides, in order to implement the State of the Nation Address the Ministry has started work on introducing a new measure of the state support. The new measure of the state support will help to identify prospective highly efficient export oriented small business entities, concluded Mr.Askaruly.




    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!