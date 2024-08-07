Kazakhstan deploys AI cameras to identify fugitive criminals

The prosecutor's office detained 53 criminals thanks to CCTV cameras, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

“The Prosecutor General's Office has strengthened supervision over the search for persons who have fled from justice. This year, prosecutors themselves, by monitoring CCTV cameras in crowded places, have identified and taken measures to detain 53 fugitives,” says Berik Assylov, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the social media “X” publication.

According to the Prosecutor General, since August of this year, an IT development with AI elements for automatic recognition of fugitive criminals, debtors and missing persons has been connected to video surveillance cameras in Almaty and Atyrau. In two days, authorities have already identified 2 persons hiding from the investigation and 2 missing persons.

“With the help of AI, it is possible to find people on cameras, even despite changes in age and appearance, which will significantly enhance search work. I have instructed prosecutors to implement the system in all regions. Currently, over 9,000 people are wanted, including 2,200 criminals and 2,000 missing persons,” says Assylov.

This is not the first time that the Kazakhstani authorities have used AI in their work. The Ministry of Internal Affairs uses AI to combat illegal content and drug trafficking.

The cyber surveillance system provides blocking of websites online. Artificial intelligence independently identifies and immediately blocks such websites, and also helps to identify users and organizers of these resources. This allows for a prompt response to threats and prevents the distribution of drugs via the Internet.

AI is also used in early detection of forest fires using CCTV cameras with a radius of up to 30 kilometers. The system has already been implemented in the “Ertys Ormany” Nature Reserve, “Kokshetau” National Park, “Burabay” National Park and “Medeu” Natural Park.

It is planned to create a single situation center for monitoring early detection and making operational decisions during fires by consolidating data from various sources in the territory of the country's forest fund.