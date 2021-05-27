EN
    13:42, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan deports one air passenger arrived without PCR test

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A Kyrgyz national arrived on Osh-Shymkent flight on May 26, 2021 was deported at the airport in Shymkent city, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    29 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkey, Georgia, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan with 3,405 passengers onboard landed in Kazakhstan on May 26. Of the total flights arrived, 15 carrying 2,202 passengers touched down at the airport in Almaty city, six flights with 689 passengers on board landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city, two flights with 262 passengers – at the airport in Shymkent city, two flights with 27 passengers on board landed in Aktobe city, and one flight with 65 passengers – in Uralsk city.

    Notably, the country has reported 1,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.



