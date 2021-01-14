Kazakhstan deposits instrument of ratification of Protocol on Industrial Designs Protection with WIPO Director General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On 12 January 2021, the instrument of ratification by the Republic of Kazakhstan of the Protocol on the Protection of Industrial Designs to the Eurasian Patent Convention of 9 September 1994 was deposited with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization Daren Tang, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ratification document was presented by Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva Zhanar Aitzhanova. The presentation of the instrument of ratification was held with the participation of the President of the Eurasian Patent Office of the Eurasian Patent Organization Saule Tlevlesova.

The entry into force of the Protocol will be an important event in creating a new interstate system of the legal protection of industrial designs of the Eurasian region.

The advantages of this system are the wide scope of the patent on the industrial designs - eight member states of the Eurasian patent system and the possibility of establishing one date of priority in all eight countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan).

Participation in the interstate system of registration of industrial property objects will open new possibilities for domestic goods producers in expanding the territory of protection of their rights to new ideas and original products. It will also increase the attractiveness of the Republic of Kazakhstan to foreign patent holders.