Kazakhstan destroyed Solomon Islands at FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan had no troubles in seeing off Solomon Islands 10:0 in the final Group E match at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016 on Sunday.

Dovgan (3'21), Knaub (8'54, 21'25), Douglas (15'39, 28'01), Leo (17'54), Taku (27'31, 29'22), Mun (28'54) and Pengrin (37'03) all scored for Team Kazakhstan.



By defeating Solomon Islands, the Kazakh side sealed the berth in the play-off round.



Kazakhstan finished second in Group E and are expected to face the winners of Group F in a Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.