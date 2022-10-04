Kazakhstan detects 29 coronavirus cases over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 29 new coronavirus cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

7 of them were reported in Astana, 9 in Almaty, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 2 in Atyrua region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Pavlodar region, another one in Ulytau region raising the country’s tally to 1,393,720.