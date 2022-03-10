Kazakhstan detects 89 new COVID cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 89 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

7 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 22 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 0 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 9 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 0 in Mangistau region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 23 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 1,304,101.