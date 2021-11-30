Kazakhstan detects no Omicron COVID-19 strain, Healthcare Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Marat Shoranov, the Healthcare Vice Minister of Kazakhstan told the Government meeting about the measures taken to detect the new Omicron COVID-19 strain, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, no cases of Omicron cases were discovered in Kazakhstan. Virus sequencing continues. The decision was taken at today’s Government meeting to continue further and speed up sequencing of those coronavirus strains. Results will be known soon, in the third decade of December,» Shoranov told on the sidelines of the Government meeting.

He added that Omicron type is sensitive to PCR tests and is detected well. It takes 2-4 weeks to detect the strain. A fuller picture of circulating strains the countrywide will emerge late December.

As earlier reported, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread made a decision to suspend flights with Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania and Hongkong since December 3. Arrivals from the countries affected by the new Omicron strain, namely, Israel, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and Canada, must present negative PCR test despite their vaccination against coronavirus and self-isolate for seven days. Kazakhstan will also suspend flights with Egypt taking into account the passenger flows up to 13,000 in November and detection of the new COVID variant case in Belgium after travelers arrived from Egypt.