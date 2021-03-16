Kazakhstan detects no UK and South African variants of coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «New variants of coronavirus infection circulating in other countries have not been detected in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting.

As of today Kazakhstan resumed international air service with 14 countries. Up to 95 flights are performed weekly. The most of air passengers arrive in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Since last October more than 1 mln people crossed the state border. 1,042 out of 203,000 travellers were tested positive for coronavirus.

«The genomic studies of COVID-19 versions circulating in Kazakhstan between September and January claim that there are no new variants of coronavirus infection such as British, South African and Brazilian spreading in Kazakhstan,» he added.