Kazakhstan determined to preserve ancient site of Saraishyk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arystanbek Mukhamediuly took to Facebook to reveal what steps are taken by the Ministry of Culture and Sports to preserve a historical monument, the ancient settlement of Saraishyk, Kazinform reports.

In the Facebook post Minister Mukhamediuly revealed the ministry is concerned about the fate of the Saraishyk settlement and plans to erect a museum there.



"...We are busy working on the preservation of this unique cultural monument situated 50 km from Atyrau city on the right bank of the Zhaiyk River," the minister wrote on Facebook.







According to the minister, the design specifications and estimates were developed back in 2015.



2016 saw the start of construction of a dam to protect the ancient settlement from the river. The banks of the Zhaiyk River were reinforced and the territory of the settlement was defined in 2017. Design specifications and estimates on fencing the territory of Saraishyk settlement have been drawn up. The Atyrau regional administration headed by governor Nurlan Nogayev has earmarked necessary funds to that end.



Kazakhstan has enlisted help of specialists and scientists from the cities of Astana, Almaty and Uralsk and Russia to carry out restoration and conservation works.



"Restoration works at the Saraishyk site will continue. There are plans to unveil an open-air museum there. All conservation works are aimed at preserving the historical monument and transmitting it to the future generations. Saraishyk settlement will become a part of Kazakhstan's and international tourist routes and Kazakhstan's tourist infrastructure," Minister Mukhamediuly stressed.



