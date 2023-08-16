Kazakhstan developed 51 projects worth KZT 10.5 bln with support of Damu fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The companies supported by the Damu Fund won funding for investment objectives – construction, reconstruction, modernization of manufacturing process, and purchase of equipment, Kazinform reports.

The most projects put in place in the second quarter of 2023 fall on Shymkent with 25%, Turkistan region with 16%, Almaty with 10%, Astana with 10%, and other regions with up to 39%.

As part of the Business Roadmap 2025 program, Shymkent purchased equipment for the country’s largest polyethylene pipe plant.

In Astana, the fund backed the bricks plant to acquire equipment and specialty vehicles and repair works at one of the shops.

Petropavlovsk bought production equipment for one of the largest supermarkets under the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development project.

A medical centre was unveiled in Kyzylorda within the framework of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development project. It boasts unique treatment programs for adults and children.

35% of the projects commissioned with the support from the Damu Fund in April July this year account for manufacturing industries, followed by accommodation and catering services of 18%, development of infrastructure of 10%, transportation and warehousing of 10%.