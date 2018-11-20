EN
    20:10, 20 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan developing art of zhyrau

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM A concert of zhyrau school of Kyzylorda region took place at the Culture House in Kyzylorda.

    The concert was organized by the regional culture and archives department. Schools of zhyrau (zhyrau is a narrator of folk tales) vary countrywide. There are several schools in Kyzylorda region to teach children art of storytelling.

    As stated there, the event is purposed to raise young people's interest in the national art.

    Last year kobyz (Kazakh national string musical instrument) classes were opened in many districts of the region. Now the region is set to attract more young people to learn the art of performing epos.

