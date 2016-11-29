Kazakhstan developing legislation to protect children from harmful information

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Justice of the RoK has held a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission under the chairmanship of Vice-Minister of Justice Zauresh Baymoldina.

During the meeting the bill of "Protection of Children from Information Harmful for Their Health and Development" was considered.

According to Deputy of Mazhilis of the RoK Parliament Artur Platonov who presented the bill, said that the document was developed based on the need to ensure protection of children's rights in compliance with the universal principles and norms of the international law aim of information security of children, including those stipulated in the UN Convention of children's rights (1989) ratified by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"It is vital to adopt such law", Artur Platonov said answering the questions of journalists.

According to him, nowadays it often appears that children are raised by the internet and not by their parents. The bill provides for protection of children from harmful information distributed in the web and social networks. There are no specific mechanisms yet, they are being developed.

According to Artur Platonov, Kazakhstan is lagging behind the developed countries in the matter of ensuring information security for children by the legislation.