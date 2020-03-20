Kazakhstan developing vaccine against COVID 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the task of the Education and Science Ministry the National Biotechnologies Centre and Scientific Research Institute of Biological Security Problems kicked off joint development of a vaccine against coronavirus COVID 19.

At the close of January the scientists of the National Biotechnologies Centre within six days developed a reliable high-sensitive test system to detect coronavirus infection. Efficiency and high sensitivity of Kazakhstani test system was confirmed by comparison with Russian and China’s diagnosticum.

The Scientific Research Institute of Biological Security Problems developed the vaccines against bird and swine flu. For the past 60 years the institute accumulated a huge experience in biological security, biotechnologies, virus science, microbiology and immunology.

The scientists developed and introduced more than 60 drugs, including 30 vaccines, 16 tests systems, 15 various biologic drugs. The institute boasts the unique database of genetic library of viruses.

Five candidate vaccines will be made using advanced biotechnological and genetically engineered approaches.

Many countries announced the development of their won vaccines, however, all developments should undergo clinical trials and will be completed in no event sooner than in a year.