Kazakhstan develops 83 tourist infrastructure projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan continues to further develop the country’s tourist infrastructure with 83 projects underway, Kazinform cites the Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

The projects on the development of nature reserves, particularly the construction and reconstruction of roads in the Imantau and Shalkar resort area and mid-level repair of the 15 km long approaching road to Zhasybai Lake, are of great importance.

The infrastructure projects are called to raise the country’s investment attractiveness and improve the tourist infrastructure, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said.

28 projects were completed last year. Among the most important are the construction of utility projects in the Balkhash resort area and the road to the beach in the city of Aktau. One of the highlights is the opening of airports in Usharal and Urdzhar that let expand air services.