EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:33, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan develops 83 tourist infrastructure projects

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan continues to further develop the country’s tourist infrastructure with 83 projects underway, Kazinform cites the Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

    The projects on the development of nature reserves, particularly the construction and reconstruction of roads in the Imantau and Shalkar resort area and mid-level repair of the 15 km long approaching road to Zhasybai Lake, are of great importance.

    The infrastructure projects are called to raise the country’s investment attractiveness and improve the tourist infrastructure, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said.

    28 projects were completed last year. Among the most important are the construction of utility projects in the Balkhash resort area and the road to the beach in the city of Aktau. One of the highlights is the opening of airports in Usharal and Urdzhar that let expand air services.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Tourism Construction Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!