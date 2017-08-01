Kazakhstan develops aviation coop with Europe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European aerospace group Airbus Defense and Space (Airbus D&S) will provide Kazakhstan Aircraft Industry LLP (KAI) with technical support for maintenance of C295 military transport aircrafts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The cooperation agreement was inked by Syrymbek Sadvakasov, Acting General Director of KAI LLP, and Oscar Alonso Romero, Sales Director of Airbus D&S, within the working visit to Astana paid by Ana Pastor Julián, the President of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

The document allows KAI company to start operating activities for servicing C295 aircrafts, the report says.

In accordance with the arrangements reached, Airbus Defense and Space will develop a plan that should be implemented by KAI LLP to ensure the compliance of its personnel, infrastructure and procedures with the requirements for maintenance of this type of aircraft.

In addition, Airbus DS will provide technical support to the maintenance personnel of KAI LLP in carrying out its first inspection of the C295 aircraft and will provide the updated version of the publications and the inspection work cards.

Kazakhstan Aviation Industry LLP specializes in manufacture, assembly, repair, maintenance and sales of aviation equipment.