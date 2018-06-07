Kazakhstan develops cryptocurrency circulation concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The cryptocurrency circulation concept has been developed in Kazakhstan," director of FinTech regulation department at Astana International Financial Centre Assylbek Dauletov said.

The main goal of the Astana International Financial Centre is to develop financial technology (fintech), e-commerce, and innovation projects in Kazakhstan. We have developed the cryptocurrency circulation concept," he said addressing Blockchain Regulation international conference.



According to him, the concept is purposed to regulate storage and circulation of virtual currencies through specialized platforms. Besides, virtual currencies, their classification, smart contracts, digital wallets, and other new notions widely used at the ctyprocurrency markets will be added to the glossary stipulated in the Astana International Financial Centre pacts.