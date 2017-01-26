Kazakhstan develops electronic greenhouse gas emission reporting system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan jointly with the World Bank have started the project of development of an electronic reporting platform of greenhouse gas emissions and the projects for support of the relevant institutional and legal bases in Kazakhstan.

"Since 2013 all entities of the country's electrical, oil and gas and industrial sectors have been using paper-based system to report on greenhouse gas emissions. Transition to electronic reporting system will improve the quality of the data which will enable to make timely decisions", - Olzhas Agabekov, Deputy Director of the Department of Climate Change of the RoK Energy Ministry told.

The electronic platform will allow the main sources of emissions operating in energy and industrial sectors to provide data online according to the last changes to the Ecological Code of Kazakhstan. The electronic platform is expected to have been introduced by the end of December, 2017.

The project is being developed with assistance of PMR - Partnership for Market Readiness (a trust fund with participation of many donors of the World Bank Group). The Partnership unites more than 30 countries which in total constitute about 80% of global emissions of greenhouse gases.

"The need for exact and reliable data on emissions of greenhouse gases becomes more urgent as the countries work on implementation of the Paris agreement to achieve the purpose of climate change mitigation till 2020 ", - Craig Maysner, Senior Economist-Ecologist of the World Bank and Project Manager of PMR said.

In 2014 Kazakhstan, represented by the Energy Ministry, joined the Partnership as a technical partner, and has received funds for potential building and implementation of the tasks of the national system of quotas trading.