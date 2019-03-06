Kazakhstan develops national breakfast brand

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM For the first time ever Kazakhstan invents the Kazakh national cuisine brand, the press service of the tourism and foreign affairs department of Turkestan region reports.

Turkestan region has set to develop future popular meals and dishes. The experts of the Kazakh Nutrition Academy, restaurant owners and hoteliers of the region have gathered in Turkestan.



Those gathered told about the peculiarities of the Kazakh breakfast. It will consist of organic products, such as tary and maisok (groats of millet), cottage cheese and ayran, kymyz (mare's milk), kurt (hard pressed cheese made out of pressed and dried milk with salt,) zhent (a dessert made of grinded grains of millet, dried fruits, etc.). According to the experts, all the ingredients have health benefits.



Largely, the breakfast includes three groups: dairy products, fruits and dried fruits and baked dishes.



The breakfast may be served at hotels and restaurants of Turkestan as the authors of the idea suppose.



